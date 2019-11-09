WASHINGTON — Visiting Friendship Heights, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Washington neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brunch spot to a nail salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Friendship Heights, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Steak 'N Egg

Topping the list is breakfast and brunch spot Steak 'N Egg. Located at 4700 Wisconsin Ave. NW, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 388 reviews on Yelp.

Among the diner's featured breakfast and lunch items are country-fried steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy, dijon chicken and a reuben sandwich.

2. Tartufo

Next up is Tartufo, situated at 4910 Wisconsin Ave. NW. With 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The Italian restaurant offers a variety of pasta dishes, including Bolognese and carbonara, as well as ravioli with artichoke and goat cheese. Chicken and fish dishes are also on offer. Pair your meal with garlic bread, a salad or fried calamari.

3. Olive Bistro and Cafe

Mediterranean and halal spot Olive Bistro and Cafe is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4619 41st St. NW, 4.5 stars out of 85 reviews.

Breakfast specialities include scrambled eggs with feta cheese and a traditional Middle Eastern breakfast platter with eggs, cheese, tomato, cucumber, honey butter, jam and homemade bread. Pide — which is dough crust stuffed with lamb or beef — is also on offer, as well as soups, falafel and stuffed eggplant.

4. T Salon

Then, check out T Salon, which has earned five stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot at 4701 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

Haircuts, coloring, manicures and pedicures and waxing services are all offered at this salon.

5. Varnish Lane

Finally, there's Varnish Lane, a local favorite with four stars out of 118 reviews. Stop by 5236 44th St. NW to hit up the nail salon next time you're in the neighborhood.

The salon offers nail treatments that include a warm towel wrap, shaping, buffing and cuticle care. Choose from a variety of polishes as well.

