Hard Training Club

1726 Kalorama Road NW, Adams Morgan

Hard Training Club is Washington's favorite boxing gym by the numbers, with 4.7 stars out of 143 reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp and 234 fans on Facebook.

'Hard Training Club is a fitness studio offering small group training in boxing and fitness,' states the business's ClassPass profile.

More Than Human

1744 Columbia Road NW, third floor, Adams Morgan

Also among Washington's favorites is More Than Human with five stars out of one review on ClassPass, five stars out of one review on Yelp and 125 fans on Facebook.

'More Than Human offers personal training, small group/couples training, Saturday morning bootcamp, pad/bag work for cardio, etc.,' per the business's ClassPass profile.

Nuboxx

701 Second St. NE, H Street Corridor

With 4.9 stars out of 4,911 reviews on ClassPass, 3.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp and 537 fans on Facebook, Nuboxx has garnered plenty of local fans.

The business's profile on ClassPass states: 'Their innovative, small group classes mirror a pro boxer's training program, resulting in an intense total body sweat-inducing, calorie-torching workout.'

