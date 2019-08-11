A new cocktail bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called L’Annexe, the new addition is located at 2917 M St. NW in Georgetown.

Classic craft cocktails are featured, including a Rob Roy, an Old Fashioned and a Tom Collins, as well as signature cocktails. One drink, called the Washingtonian, combines hibiscus-infused potato vodka, St. Germain, simple syrup and lemon. Red and white wines are also served, as well as small plates, including beef tartare and rubbed ribeye skewers.

The fresh addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Lexie H., who was one of the first Yelpers to review the cocktail bar on Nov. 3, wrote, 'Creative cocktail menu consisted of flavorful and different twists on classics. The margarita is a must, with a little extra lime.'

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: L’Annexe is open from 4 p.m.–11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 4 p.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Washington? Here's what else opened recently near you.

