If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Washington this week, from an improv series for actors to a variety of stage shows.

Improvisation for Actors

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

Where: The Actors' Center, 1810 16th St. NW

Price: $75, Actors' Center member; $90, non-member

'Little Shop of Horrors'

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m.

Where: Source, 1835 14th St., NW

Price: $20

'Theory'

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m.

Where: Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE

Price: $5

'She Kills Monsters'

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.

Where: Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE

Price: $20

'The 39 Steps'

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m.

Where: St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 301 A St. SE

Price: $10

