If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Washington this week, from Disney's 'Aladdin' to an interactive murder mystery show.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Disney's 'Aladdin'

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 1:30 p.m.

Where: The Kennedy Center - Opera House, 2700 F St., NW

Price: $67-$74

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'A Nite at the Dew Drop Inn'

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2 p.m.

Where: Anacostia Playhouse, 2020 Shannon Place SE

Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Fabulation or, the Re-Education of Undine'

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 3 p.m.

Where: Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE

Price: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Shear Madness'

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m.

Where: The Kennedy Center - Theater Lab, 2700 F St., NW

Price: $39.20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Parking in DC can be tough, especially during popular events. To find free or cheap parking and to book parking in advance, see this map of DC parking from SpotAngels. And to get there by public transportation, check the Metro website for nearby stations and schedules.

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.