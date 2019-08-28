WASHINGTON — Looking to try the top bars and restaurants around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top-rated upscale spots for food and drinks in Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to fill the bill.

Topping the list is Sushi Hachi. Located at 735 Eighth St. SE in Capitol Hill, it is the highest-rated high-end bar and restaurant in Washington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 321 reviews on Yelp.

Open in Barracks Row since 2017, the restaurant features omakase — dishes selected by the chef — as well as seasonal sashimi, smoked wagyu beef, soup and a variety of sushi rolls. Cocktails are also on offer, including one with vodka, lychee and pineapple juices, star anise and chili oil.

Next up is Georgetown's Fiola Mare, situated at 3050 K St. NW, Suite 101. With four stars out of 1,037 reviews on Yelp, the Italian restaurant and bar has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

For diners, the menu features the chef's signature seafood tower with nine kinds of seafood, as well as ahi tuna tartare and oysters served with caviar. Cocktails on offer include a gin and tonic with ginger, lemongrass, rosemary-grapefruit infused gin and house-made tonic.

Cedar Restaurant, located at 822 E St. NW in Downtown, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy bar and New American breakfast and brunch restaurant four stars out of 740 reviews.

Lobster fettuccine, stuffed quail, a roasted rack of lamb and Texas wild boar loin chop are among the dinner entrees. Specialty cocktails include a Sazerac, with rye, absinthe and Peychaud's Bitters, and a dirty mojito with Irish whiskey, local honey, lemon and mint.

1789 in Georgetown, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 702 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1226 36th St. NW to see for yourself.

Featured entrees include Colorado rack of lamb, tea-smoked duck breast and swordfish with roasted fennel. Signature cocktails include a French Collins with vodka, elderflower liqueur and sours, and a tequila Old Fashioned.

And over in Adams Morgan, check out Mintwood Place, which has earned four stars out of 650 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself by heading over to 1813 Columbia Road NW.

The French-influenced menu offers trout amandine, shrimp and scallop fricassee and steak frites. Among the signature house cocktails are tequila with ginger, honey, carrot and lemon, and bourbon with yellow Chartreuse, Benedictine and chocolate bitters.

