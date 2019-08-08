According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Foggy Bottom are hovering around $2,300, compared to a $2,050 one-bedroom median for Washington D.C. as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Foggy Bottom rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $1,550/month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment, located at 2000 F St. NW, is 11.4% less than the $1,750/month median rent for a studio in Foggy Bottom.

The building offers on-site laundry, a roof deck and an elevator. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 2424 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, is listed for $2,100/month for its 600 square feet.

You'll see a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the residence. Building amenities include on-site laundry and a gym. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1140 23rd St. NW, which, at 667 square feet, is also going for $2,100/month.

The building features a business center and a roof deck. The listing also promises in-unit laundry and a balcony in the condo. Pets are not allowed.

Check out this 653-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 25th Street, listed at $2,250/month.

The building features assigned parking, on-site laundry and a gym. The listing also promises hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $350 building move-in fee.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 2416 K St. NW, which, with 525 square feet, is going for $2,299/month.

Building amenities include a roof deck and on-site laundry. You can also expect to see air conditioning and a walk-in closet in the furnished residence. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

