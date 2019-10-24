It can be challenging to find a good deal when seeking new digs. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Georgetown look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,295, compared to a $2,000 one-bedroom median for Washington as a whole.

A look at local listings in Georgetown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Washington neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1711 35th St. NW

Listed at $1,750/month, this 537-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1711 35th St. NW, is 23.7% less than the $2,295/month median rent for a one bedroom in Georgetown.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry; Also, expect hardwood flooring in the apartment. Pets are not permitted. Be prepared for a $200 move-in fee, and a $65 application fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

2500 Q St. NW

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 2500 Q St. NW, is listed for $2,100/month.

The unit features a dishwasher, a deck, central heating and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building includes a gym. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

3014 Dent Place NW

Here's a two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 3014 Dent Place NW, which, at 879 square feet, is going for $2,900/month.

The unit comes furnished and includes hardwood flooring and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

3267 Prospect St. NW

Then there's this 950-square-foot apartment with two bedrooms and one bathroom at 3267 Prospect St. NW, listed at $3,000/month.

The unit comes with high ceilings, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

1240 Eton Court

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom address, situated at 1240 Eton Court, is listed for $3,950/month.

The unit comes with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The building offers garage parking. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.