Returning this year as it has every Labor Day weekend since 1981, the Detroit Jazz Festival offers a great reason to plan a visit to the Motor City.

With hundreds of acts spread between Hart Plaza and Campus Martius Park, the festival runs Aug. 30-Sept. 2. Look for performances by Stanley Clarke, the Cameron Graves Quartet, Connie Han, Chucho Valdés and more. You'll also find fireworks, late-night jam sessions and opportunities to meet the artists. It's all free to enter.

Beyond the music, enjoy Detroit's indoor and outdoor art, historic theaters and noteworthy food and drink options.

Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Washington and Detroit on travel site Skyscanner.

Here’s a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Detroit to round out your trip. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

Cheapest Detroit flights

The cheapest flights between Washington and Detroit are if you leave on Aug. 29 and return from Michigan on Sept. 3. Spirit Airlines currently has tickets for $113, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had earlier in August. If you fly out of Washington on Aug. 28 and return from Detroit on Sept. 2, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $119 roundtrip.

Top Detroit hotels

Regarding where to stay, here are some of Detroit’s top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The MotorCity Casino Hotel (2901 Grand River Ave.)

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The MotorCity Casino Hotel. The hotel has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $178.

This Detroit casino-hotel is near the Masonic Temple and Fox Theatre.

The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit (1114 Washington Blvd.)

Another 4.7-star option is The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, which has rooms for $179/night.

'The Westin Book Cadillac is an iconic hotel that embodies Detroit’s revolution. The Book Cadillac building was built in a neo-classical style ... the hotel rooms are luxurious and comfortable, featuring the heavenly bed, which is standard across all Westin properties,' wrote Samantha.

The Atheneum (1000 Brush Ave.)

If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, there's The Atheneum. The 4.7-star hotel has rooms for $129/night.

Situated in Detroit, this family-friendly hotel is near Campus Martius Park, the GM Renaissance Center and Ford Field.

Featured Detroit food and drink

Don't miss Detroit's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.

Slows Bar BQ (2138 Michigan Ave.)

Let's start with the basics: where to get barbecue. For a popular option, check out Slows Bar BQ, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 22 reviews on Skyscanner.

'If you love baby back ribs, this spot has ribs that come sliding off the bone,' wrote visitor Lou.

Green Dot Stables (2200 W. Lafayette Blvd.)

Check out Green Dot Stables, with five stars from six reviews.

'The menu [at] Green Dot Stables is very eclectic,' wrote visitor Kenny. 'This can lead to a fun meal of trying things you may not have considered normally.'

Public House (241 W. 9 Mile Road)

One more solid option is the Public House, which has five stars from five reviews.

'This is a cute little place that serves awesome sliders for a super low price,' wrote Megan.

Featured local attractions

To round out your trip, Detroit offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.

The Detroit Institute of Arts (5200 Woodward Ave.)

First up is The Detroit Institute of Arts, with 4.7 stars from 45 reviews.

Visit the Detroit Institute of Arts for a chance to immerse yourself in beautiful artwork and robust collections. The museum features over 60,000 pieces including collections from America, Asia, Africa and Europe. Take advantage of the interactive workshops or lectures to expand your knowledge of the arts.

Motown Museum (2648 W. Grand Blvd.)

Then, there's the Motown Museum. It checks in with 4.8 stars from eight reviews.

'This is the original site of the birth of Motown music,' wrote visitor Amanda. 'The Motown Historical Museum has been preserved just as founder Berry Gordy left it in 1972, right down to his living area above the studio, which is basically a walk-in time capsule.'

Greenfield Village (20900 Oakwood Blvd.)

Finally, spend some time at Greenfield Village in the nearby city of Dearborn. It has 4.8 stars from 11 reviews.

'This is a great place to spend the day learning about history. Lots of demos of glass blowing, pottery making, weaving, machinery, etc. My favorite was Edison's workshop and also all the Model T cars driving around. A great family place,' wrote visitor Yvonne.

