It can be challenging to find a good spot for a reasonable price when seeking a rental. So what does the low-end price on a rental in Shaw look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is a 'walker's paradise,' is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $2,200, compared to a $1,995 one-bedroom median for Washington as a whole.

A look at local listings in Shaw via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Washington neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1412 Ninth St. NW

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse, situated at 1412 Ninth St. NW, is listed for $1,899/month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

450 Meridian at Gallery Place

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 450 Meridian at Gallery Place, which, at 723 square feet, is going for $1,965/month.

Look for carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the furnished apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

22 M St., NE

Then there's this 561-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 22 M St., NE, listed at $2,091/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry.Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

1924 Eighth St. NW

Check out this 580-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1924 Eighth St. NW, listed at $2,122/month.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

