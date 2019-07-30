WASHINGTON —

It can be challenging to find a good deal when on the hunt for a rental. So what does the budget price on a rental in Logan Circle look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,600, compared to a $2,050 one-bedroom median for Washington D.C. as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Logan Circle via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Washington D.C. neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1301 15th St., NW

Listed at $1,550/month, this 370-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1301 15th St., NW, is 17.3% less than the $1,875/month median rent for a studio in Logan Circle.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a business center, a roof deck, secured entry and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are allowed.

1440 North St. NW

This studio condo, situated at 1440 North St. NW, is listed for $1,700/month.

The condo has hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1125 12th St. NW

Then there's this 428-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1125 12th St. NW, listed at $2,150/month.

You can expect to see in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and air conditioning in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Massachusetts Avenue NW

Check out this 875-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at Massachusetts Avenue NW, listed at $2,299/month.

The building features a fitness center and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a one-time pet fee of $300.

1507 R St NW #B

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse, situated at 1507 R St., NW #B, is listed for $2,400/month for its 800 square feet.

In the furnished unit, look for a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a deck. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

