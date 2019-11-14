Foggy Bottom is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Foggy Bottom look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Foggy Bottom via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Washington neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2424 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

This studio apartment, situated at 2424 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, is listed for $1,700/month for its 425 square feet.

You'll find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet deposit.

2475 Virginia Ave. NW

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2475 Virginia Ave. NW, which is going for $2,000/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym, concierge service and additional storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

2401 H St. NW, #303

Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2401 H St. NW, listed at $2,190/month.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The building features on-site laundry and garage parking. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2211 Washington Circle NW

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse at 2211 Washington Circle NW, which, with 836 square feet, is going for $2,250/month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

730 24th St. NW, #403

Over at 730 24th St. NW, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,300/month.

The unit comes furnished and features a walk-in closet and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Building amenities include a roof deck and a door person. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

