Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is a 'walker's paradise,' is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,400, compared to a $2,050 one-bedroom median for Washington as a whole.

A look at local listings in Foggy Bottom via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Washington neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

522 21st St. NW

This studio condo, situated at 522 21st St. NW, is listed for $1,625/month for its 518 square feet.

Expect to find a dishwasher in the furnished condo; on-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2424 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Here's a studio apartment at 2424 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, which, at 425 square feet, is going for $1,700/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet fee.

2401 H St. NW

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2401 H St. NW, listed at $2,190/month.

The building features on-site laundry and garage parking. The listing also promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

950 25th St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 950 25th St., is listed for $2,200/month for its 653 square feet.

Expect to find hardwood flooring in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry and a gym. Be prepared for a $350 building move-in fee.

2211 Washington Circle NW

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse at 2211 Washington Circle NW, which, with 836 square feet, is going for $2,250/month.

You can expect to see air conditioning in the unit. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

