According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Columbia Heights are hovering around $1,795, compared to a $2,000 one-bedroom median for Washington as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Columbia Heights rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a 'walker's paradise,' is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1434 Perry Place NW

Listed at $1,225/month, this 1,654-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse, located at 1434 Perry Place NW, is 31.8% less than the $1,795/month median rent for a one bedroom in Columbia Heights.

The unit includes air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1415 Chapin St. NW

Check out this 540-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 1415 Chapin St. NW, listed at $1,700/month.

The building features additional storage space. In the unit, anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1451 Park Road NW

And lastly, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1451 Park Road NW, which, with 613 square feet, is going for $1,750/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

