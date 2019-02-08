According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Capitol Hill are hovering around $1,920, compared to a $2,025 one-bedroom median for Washington as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Capitol Hill rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1421 Maryland Ave. NE, is listed for $1,450/month for its 748 square feet.

The unit includes hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 711 14th St. SE, which, with 500 square feet, is going for $1,700/month.

You can expect in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and both air conditioning and central heating in the furnished unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Over at 1443 E. Capitol St. SE, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, going for $1,800/month.

Expect to find air conditioning, a fireplace, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the condo. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

