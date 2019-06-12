Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does a cheap rent on a rental in Adams Morgan look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,950, compared to a $2,000 one-bedroom median for Washington as a whole.

A look at local listings in Adams Morgan via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Washington neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2440 16th St. NW

Listed at $1,500/month, this studio apartment, located at 2440 16th St. NW, is 9.1% less than the $1,650/month median rent for a studio in Adams Morgan.

The building features outdoor space; The unit also includes air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1884 Columbia Road NW

This studio apartment, situated at 1884 Columbia Road NW, is listed for $1,625/month for its 400 square feet.

You'll find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, on-site laundry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet deposit.

2410 20th St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 2410 20th St., which, at 537 square feet, is going for $1,750/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. The listing also promises hardwood flooring in the residence. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a $150 move-in fee, $75 application fee.

2456 20th St. NW

Check out this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 2456 20th St. NW, listed at $1,800/month.

You can expect to find stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and granite countertops in the residence. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

1851 Columbia Road NW

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 1851 Columbia Road NW, is listed for $1,900/month for its 509 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The listing is cat-friendly. When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space. The listing specifies a $50 application fee.

