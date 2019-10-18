In search of a new favorite Mexican spot?

1. Taqueria Habanero

First on the list is Taqueria Habanero. Located at 3710 14th St. NW in Petworth, it is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in Washington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 768 reviews on Yelp.

2. Chaia Tacos

Next up is Georgetown's Chaia Tacos, situated at 3207 Grace St. NW. With 4.5 stars out of 633 reviews on Yelp, the vegetarian and gluten-free spot, offering tacos and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Mi Vida Restaurante

South West's Mi Vida Restaurante, located at 98 District Square SW, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican spot four stars out of 655 reviews.

4. District Taco

The downtown outpost of the Mexican chain District Taco is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,532 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1309 F St. NW to try it for yourself.

5. Mission

Finally, there's Mission, a Dupont Circle favorite with four stars out of 801 reviews. Stop by 1606 20th St. to hit up the cocktail bar and Mexican eatery next time you're in the mood.

