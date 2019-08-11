Looking for a yummy Ethiopian meal near you?

1. Kokeb Restaurant & Bar

First on the list is Kokeb Restaurant & Bar. Located at 3013 Georgia Ave. NW in Park View, it is the highest-rated Ethiopian restaurant in Washington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 184 reviews on Yelp.

2. Zenebech Restaurant

Next up is Adams Morgan's Zenebech Restaurant, situated at 2420 18th St. NW. With 4.5 stars out of 506 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Chercher

And Chercher, located at 1334 Ninth St. NW in Shaw, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 401 reviews.

4. Lalibela

Finally, Lalibela restaurant, also in Shaw, is another go-to, with four stars out of 276 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1608 Seventh St. NW to see for yourself.

