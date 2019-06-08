WASHINGTON — If you're interested in new Washington bars, consider dropping into one of these new spots. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in search of a new bar near you.

819 Upshur St. NW, Petworth

First, check out cocktail and wine bar Dos Mamis.

The spot features soft-serve sherry, as well as a variety of daiquiris. Try the white rum daiquiri with grapefruit and lime. Also on offer is beer and wine.

With a four-star Yelp rating out 19 reviews, Dos Mamis has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Rehob G., who reviewed the spot on July 28, wrote, 'The 'gin ne sais quoi' is my fave. Love the patio and cocktails the size of softballs.'

Dos Mamis is open from 5–11 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

3907 14th St. NW, Petworth

Lucy's Bar, a cocktail bar and event space, is on the rooftop of Little Coco's Italian restaurant.

The menu offers cocktails and craft beers, in addition to sandwiches, classic cheeseburgers and a fried green tomato sandwich. The space is also available for hosting private parties of up to 35 people.

Lucy's Bar's current Yelp rating of four stars out of three reviews indicates the newcomer is receiving solid reviews from customers.

Yelper Matt S., who reviewed Lucy's Bar on June 14, wrote, 'The menu is small, but it's also nice to have a place in D.C. where you can grab dinner for two and have a drink and not break the bank.'

And Alex S. wrote, 'This is a cool little pop-up ... It's bright and airy and the service was fast and friendly. But the food was just not great for the price.'

Lucy's Bar is open from 5 p.m.–11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5 p.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

1604 Seventh St. NW, Shaw

Last but not least is bar and Laotian restaurant Hanumanh.

Hanumanh offers tiki cocktails served in cups shaped like exotic animals. The food menu includes fried milk bread with Maggi-seasoned egg yolk, curry dishes and more.

With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 29reviews on Yelp, Hanumanh is still finding its way, but it's early days.

Billy F. who reviewed the spot on July 26, wrote, 'The drinks and service are good (though overpriced and way too sweet). The food isn't. It was alright because southeast Asian food basics — ginger, garlic, curry, lemongrass, coconut milk — make anything good. But [it was] nothing special.'

Hanumanh is open from 5 p.m.–midnight on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)

