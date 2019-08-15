WASHINGTON — Looking to get fit?

From a group workout to dance lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown.

From the event description:

When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 1:30-3 p.m.

Where: Meridian Park, 2445 15th St. NW

Price: Free

From the Tango Mercurio deal description:

Where: Tango Mercurio, 2401 M St. NW

Price: $108 (45% off regular price)

From the Jordin's Paradise deal description:

Where: Jordin's Paradise, 1215 Connecticut Ave. NW

Price: $15.50 (48% off regular price)

