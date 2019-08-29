WASHINGTON —

Looking to chow down on some Mediterranean fare? Roti Modern Mediterranean has added a new location at 1850 M St. NW, Suite 100, in Dupont Circle.

The chain restaurant, which has eight other locations in the District, offers build-your-own rice plates, starting with basmati rice and your choice o protein, sides, toppings and sauces. It also serves laffa wraps made with specialty Middle Eastern bread, pita sandwiches and custom roti salads.

The new locale has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Elena C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 16, wrote, 'I had salmon (upcharge of $2) and my partner had chicken, both over salads, very flavorful. Unsweetened green tea was an awesome surprise.'

And Jenny M. wrote, 'I chose the spicy lamb meatball, which had a rich lamb flavor and the right amount of heat. Excellent choice of greens and sides to complement a healthy salad. If you like spicy sauce with flavor, try the green s'hug.'

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Roti Modern Mediterranean is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekends.

