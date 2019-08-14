Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Washington look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Washington via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3738 D St. SE

Listed at $879/month, this 354-square-foot studioapartment, located at 3738 D St. SE in Anacostia, is 49.8 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Washington, which is currently estimated at around $1,750/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

116 B Irvington St. SW

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 116 B Irvington St. SW in Anacostia, which, at 500 square feet, is going for $925/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate a walk-in closet, central heating, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

2942 Second St., SE

Then there's this 524-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2942 Second St. SE in Anacostia, listed at $999/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The building features secured entry, on-site management, assigned parking, on-site laundry and a swimming pool.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

118 Galveston St. SW

Next up is this 615-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, located at 118 Galveston St. SW in Anacostia and listed for $1,018/month.

The building features secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

4660 Martin Luther King Jr Ave. SW

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, situated at 4660 Martin Luther King Jr Ave. SW in Anacostia, is listed for $1,099/month for its 615 square feet.

You'll see a balcony in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include additional storage space and secured entry.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

