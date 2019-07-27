Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Washington look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Washington via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3738 D St. SE

Listed at $879/month, this 354-square-foot studio apartment, located at 3738 D St. SE in Anacostia, is 49.8 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Washington, which is currently estimated at around $1,750/month.

The unit comes with hardwood flooring. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

2515 Savannah St. SE

Then there's this 602-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2515 Savannah St. SE in Anacostia, listed at $945/month.

The unit features central air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Pets are not allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry, a business center and on-site management.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

116 B Irvington St. SW

Next up is this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 116 B Irvington St. SW in Anacostia and listed for $950/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry. The apartment also comes with both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

2942 Second St., SE

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2942 Second St., SE in Anacostia, is listed for $999/month for its 524 square feet.

The apartment includes air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool, on-site management, secured entry and assigned parking.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

2210 Nicholson St. SE

Over at 2210 Nicholson St. SE in Anacostia, there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,100/month.

Look for a ceiling fan, air conditioning and granite countertops in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

