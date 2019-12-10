Curious just how far your dollar goes in Capitol Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Washington neighborhood is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Capitol Hill is currently hovering around $1,950.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1212 Fourth St. SE

Listed at $2,715/month, this 767-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1212 Fourth St. SE.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

201 I St., NE

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 201 I St., NE. It's listed for $2,719/month for its 936 square feet.

The building has a gym. The apartment also features in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Bark alert: Dogs are welcome. Expect a $500 dog fee.

200 K St. NE

Next, check out this 807-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 200 K St. NE. It's listed for $2,727/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

1339 E St. SE

Located at 1339 E St. SE, here's a 698-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,782/month.

In the unit, expect to see in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a gym. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

1336 1/2 1/2 L St. SE

Here's a 1,529-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 1336 1/2 1/2 L St. SE that's going for $2,800/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and outdoor space. The unit also offers a fireplaceand hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

