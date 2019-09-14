WASHINGTON —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Capitol Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Washington neighborhood is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Capitol Hill is currently hovering around $1,990.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,700/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

701 Second St. NE

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 701 Second St. NE. It's listed for $2,635/month for its 686 square feet.

The building features secured entry. The listing also promises a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the apartment. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

1111 New Jersey Ave. SE

Here's a 628-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1111 New Jersey Ave. SE that's going for $2,639/month.

The apartment offers a fireplace, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building has a fitness center and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

1331 Fourth St. SE

Located at 1331 Fourth St. SE, here's a 704-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,673/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

625 H St. NE

Listed at $2,677/month, this 747-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 625 H St. NE.

Expect to find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a balcony in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

1212 Fourth St. SE

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 1212 Fourth St. SE. It's listed for $2,692/month for its 789 square feet.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony and hardwood flooring. Animals are not allowed.

