Curious just how far your dollar goes in Capitol Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Washington D.C. neighborhood has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Capitol Hill is currently hovering around $1,991.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,900/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

625 H St. NE

Listed at $2,801/month, this 790-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 625 H St. NE.

You can expect in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1111 New Jersey Ave. SE

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1111 New Jersey Ave. SE. It's listed for $2,807/month for its 628 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a fitness center. The apartment also features a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1331 Fourth St. SE

Next, check out this 805-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 1331 Fourth St. SE. It's listed for $2,840/month.

The building offers a fitness center. The listing also promises a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1263 First St. SE

Listed at $2,859/month, this 792-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1263 First St. SE.

The building has a swimming pool. Also, expect to find in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the residence. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.