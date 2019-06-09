Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Washington if you're on a budget of up to $2,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

3401 38th St. NW (Cleveland Park)

Listed at $2,001/month, this 558-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 3401 38th St. NW.

The residence comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4607 Connecticut Ave. (Chevy Chase)

Here's an 876-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 4607 Connecticut Ave. that's going for $2,010/month.

Look for a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the furnished unit. The building has on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

950 Maine Ave., SW (South West)

Next, check out this 337-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 950 Maine Ave., SW. It's listed for $2,014/month.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. Also, expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the studio. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4501 Connecticut Ave. NW (Chevy Chase)

Located at 4501 Connecticut Ave. NW, here's an 818-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,014/month.

In the apartment, you can expect a balcony, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $500 nonrefundable fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

211 Elm St. (Ledroit Park)

Listed at $2,014/month, this 364-square-foot studio apartment is located at 211 Elm St.

The unit comes with stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Washington.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.