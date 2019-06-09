Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Washington if you've got up to $3,400/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1250 Ninth St. NW (Shaw)

Listed at $3,303/month, this 580-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1250 Ninth St. NW.

The apartment, which comes furnished, includes in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building has a roof deck. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise,' is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

450 Meridian At Gallery Place (Shaw)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence over at 450 Meridian At Gallery Place. It's listed for $3,305/month for its 1,194 square feet.

In the residence, which comes furnished, expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, and in-unit laundry. The building has garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

1924 Eighth St. NW (Shaw)

Here's a 996-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1924 Eighth St. NW that's going for $3,304/month.

The residence includes a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include garage parking and a roof deck. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

713 Lamont St. NW (Columbia Heights)

Next, check out this 991-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 713 Lamont St. NW. It's listed for $3,310/month.

The building features a gym and garage parking. In the unit, expect to see in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $400-$600 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

770 Fifth St. NW (Downtown)

Listed at $3,326/month, this 1,044-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 770 Fifth St. NW.

The building features a gym. In the unit, you can expect in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

