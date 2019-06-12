If you've got Vietnamese fare on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 333 H St. NE in the H Street Corridor, the fresh arrival is called Pho Viet USA.

Pho is the signature dish, with beef, chicken, shrimp and vegetable varieties. The restaurant also offers egg rolls, noodle dishes, stir-fried options and a variety of boba and other teas.

With a 3.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Pho Viet USA is getting solid feedback from clientele.

J.D. B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 23, wrote, 'I got the brisket and rate eye steak and it tasted authentic to me and was very tasty as well.'

Yelper Benjamin M. added, “I ordered the rare steak and brisket pho. It was average. The broth was fine, but the meat tasted cheap. The noodles were quite good, though. Overall it was fine but nothing special.”

Pho Viet USA is open from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Washington? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.