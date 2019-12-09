WASHINGTON —

Looking for Persian fare? A new restaurant has you covered. The newcomer to Dupont Circle, called Vintage 78, is located at 2100 P St. NW.

Brothers Maziar and Shahab Farivar, owners of the Peacock Cafe in Georgetown, opened Vintage78 to feature modern Persian cuisine.

Among the dinner options are roasted whole branzino with sweet and sour sauce and dried figs, apricots and tart cherry, lamb stew with split peas, grilled steak and chicken kebabs served with saffron rice timbale.

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Vintage 78 has made a promising start.

Kim P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 4, wrote, 'The kuku had big chunks of eggplant and a nice sauce. The branzino was perfectly cooked with a crispy outside and juicy meat that fell off the bone inside. The ginger snap bourbon cocktail was very smooth with lots of citrus.'

Yelper Blake B. wrote, 'The pistachio soup was outstanding, and all of the dishes looked great. It has rice dishes like lubia polo and stew dishes like karafs you usually won't find anywhere else.'

Vintage 78 is open from 5-10 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday and 5-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.

