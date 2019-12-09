WASHINGTON — If you're a performing arts fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Washington this week, from a Hamilton rap singalong to a comedy show.

Hamiltunes: A Singalong

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Mackey's Public House, 1306 G St. NW

Price: $17.76

'Surfacing: An Inventory of Helplessness'

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Where: Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE

Price: $17.50

'Butterfly'

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m.

Where: Source, 1835 14th St., NW

Price: $23

No Pulp Comedy Show – Up to 63% off

Where: Seasons and Sessions, 2427 18th St. NE

Price: $5 (63% off regular price)

Parking in DC can be tough, especially during popular events. To find free or cheap parking and to book parking in advance, see this map of DC parking from SpotAngels. And to get there by public transportation, check the Metro website for nearby stations and schedules.

