If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Washington this week, from a Russian ballet performance to a visit to The History of Cannabis Museum.

Mariinsky Ballet: 'Paquita'

From the event description:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Kennedy Center Opera House, 2700 F St., NW

Price: $44-$62

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

National Museum of Civil War Medicine

From the National Museum of Civil War Medicine deal description:

Where: 437½ Seventh St. NW

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Admission to the President Woodrow Wilson House

From the The President Woodrow Wilson House deal description:

Where: 2340 S St. NW

Price: $12.50

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Admission to The HBCU Museum

From the The HBCU Museum deal description:

Where: 7610 A Georgia Ave. NW

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Admission to The History Of Cannabis Museum

From the The History Of Cannabis Museum deal description:

Where: 2822 Georgia Ave. NW

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal





