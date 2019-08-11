Looking to chow down on some New American fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Nina May, the newcomer is located at 1337 11th St. NW in Shaw.

The eatery serves up cuisine and cocktails using locally sourced ingredients. On the menu, expect items like DIY oyster po'boy, New Frontier bison tartare with Texas toast, and heirloom carrot and brown butter cavatelli.

According to its Facebook page, 'Co-owners Chef Colin McClimans and General Manager Danilo Simic serve chef-picked and locally sourced dishes with inventive and creative cocktails.'

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the business has been warmly received by patrons.

Grant G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 1, wrote, 'Everything was great. The oyster po'boy was particularly a favorite.'

Yelper Kristina P. added, “Amazing experience. My husband and I checked out this place tonight since they opened recently and we were very pleased. What a charming place.'

Head on over to see for yourself: Nina May is open from 5–10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

