In need of electronics, household decor and more? A new Target outpost has opened up shop at 4500 Wisconsin Ave. NW in Tenleytown.

The chain offers everything from health and beauty supplies to toys, cards and stationery, groceries and bath and kitchen items, among other things.

The new locale has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Bill P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 15, wrote, 'Winner for this burgeoning neighborhood. Big beauty cosmetic department. Full grocery, clothes and accessories abound at this easy access Metro location.'

And J H. wrote, 'It's a nice Target overall. One thing I'll say is to check expiration dates - didn't realize until I got home that something I bought had expired like a week before.'

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Target is open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Sunday.

