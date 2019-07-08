WASHINGTON —

A new day spa, skin care, cosmetics and beauty supply spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1301 19th St. NW in Dupont Circle, the new addition is called Silver Mirror Facial Bar.

The spa offers a variety of facial options, including anti-aging and brightening, as well as enhancements such as facial peels and dermablading. Cleansers, moisturizers, sun care and other products are sold at the shop.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has already made a good impression.

Yelper Lauren V. added, “I had the 30-minute signature facial with Tatiana and thought she did a great job. She explained exactly what she was putting on my face, and why. It lasted exactly 30 minutes, which is great if you're on a tight schedule.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Silver Mirror Facial Bar is open from 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekends.

