A new fast-casual restaurant has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located downtown at 1701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, the new arrival is called Immigrant Food.

The restaurant specializes in fusion dishes from Beijing to Beirut, highlighting cuisine inspired by immigrants from the various regions. Columbia Road dishes, for instance, are inspired by immigrants from Ethiopia and El Salvador, the menu states. Those dishes include spice-rubbed steak, pickled loroco flower buds and Ethiopian lentils.

Immigrant Food has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Edwin P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the restaurant on Nov. 14, wrote, “The food itself is amazing. It is perhaps the only place where you can select between Filipino-Sub Saharan African, Vietnamese-Caribbean and Ethiopian-Salvadoran (among many other cultures!) fusion dishes.”

And Shelbi S. wrote, 'I got the Mumbai mariachi for $13. It was spicy and delightful.'

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Immigrant Food is open from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)

