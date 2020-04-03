A new Lebanese spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 1346 Fourth St. SE in Navy Yard, the new addition is called Albi.

The modern Middle Eastern restaurant offers specialties like crispy skin black bass with crab tabouli, smoked whole chicken, and barbecued lamb with cinnamon kefta. Kebabs, manti dumplings, foie gras and halva and hearth-fired duck wings are also served.

With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Albi has been warmly received by patrons.

Heather R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 24, wrote, 'Amazing food. Wonderful service. Comfortable seating. Our food was perfectly spaced out and each dish was beautifully plated.'

And Michael K. wrote, 'Fantastic food, great atmosphere. Food is creative, amazingly flavorful and well presented. Manti dumplings are a must. Hummus is surprisingly awesome and unique. Lamb was well prepared and plentiful.'

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Albi is open from 5–10:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and 5–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Washington? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.