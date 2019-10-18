If you've got Indian on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh addition to Glover Park, called Chasqa, is located at 2332 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

Chasqa offers vegetarian and gluten-friendly Indian cuisine and a full bar. The menu features mango tango salad, tandoori salmon and traditional chicken tikka.

Chasqa has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Abby E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 11, wrote, 'Flavors were absolutely incredible and the menu is full of so many offerings outside of the typical Indian cuisine you find.'

Head on over to check it out: Chasqa is open from 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Washington? Here's what else opened recently near you.

