A new Indian restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Woodley Park, called NaanWise, is located at 2635 Connecticut Ave. NW.

The spot offers features tandoor chicken, lamb tikka and marinated baby lamb chops. Also on offer is vindaloo served with potatoes in a tangy gravy and chili chicken, as well as numerous vegetarian dishes for guests with dietary restrictions.

NaanWise has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Sangam S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 28, wrote, 'Their butter chicken was the best I have had in the DMV area so far. I also ordered lamb korma, and it was exactly how korma is supposed to taste.'

And Neil P. wrote, 'Very awesome butter, lots of options and a lot of vegetarian dishes.'

Head on over to check it out: NaanWise is open from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

