A new sushi bar and Hawaiian spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The newcomer to downtown, called PokeHub, is located at 1225 Eye St. NW.

Customers pick a base of rice, spring mix, kale or romaine lettuce and add a variety of items to mix in, such as cucumber, green onion, pineapple and edamame and then select toppings, proteins and house-made sauces. Signature bowls include spicy sunflower poke.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Pras C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 31, wrote, 'I had a small (two scoop) salad bowl poke with spicy tuna, the spicy sauce and jalapeños. It was indeed spicy, but the pickled ginger, crunchy seaweed and fried onions balanced it out.'

And Anthony S. wrote, 'The portion sizes here are huge. Poke is very solid. Fresh ingredients.'

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: PokeHub is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekends.

