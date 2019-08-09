A new Korean restaurant has opened in the neighborhood. Located at 1805 18th St. NW in Dupont Circle, the new arrival is called Anju.

Anju describes itself as a contemporary Korean restaurant and pub. Open since late August, the restaurant offers dosirak salad with avocados, strawberries, bibb lettuce and yuja vinaigrette.

Main dishes include wok fried rice with shrimp, scallops and squid and whole pork shank stew with potatoes. Twice-cooked pork belly, hot rice bowls with vegetables and Korean chili-braised chicken thighs are also on offer.

With a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Anju has been warmly received by patrons.

Ronald P. who visited the new spot twice, wrote, 'Across my two visits, I had the kimchi, which was fresh and crunchy and the best Korean tartare I've ever tasted.'

Yelper Haythem H. added, “I decided to order the Korean pancake and the half order of chicken. Flavors were delicious for each. The half order of chicken was juicy and crispy, with the three sauces complementing and adding additional flavor.”

Head on over to check it out: ANJUnju is open from 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Washington? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.