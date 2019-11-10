Itching to check out the newest restaurant and retail additions to Washington? From a vegan eatery to a boxing gym, read on for the newest spots to open for business around town.

Vegz

Now open at 2120 18th St. NW in Adams Morgan is Vegz, a vegan spot. So far, it's been well-received: It's got a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, expect to find bites like potato-stuffed rice crêpes, veggie burgers and baked eggplant.

Sephora

Stop by 1711 14th St. NW and you'll find the latest cosmetics and beauty supply spot to arrive in the neighborhood. Sephora has added a new location in Logan Circle.

This makeup chain boasts more than 460 stores and 660 in-store shops across the country. Expect to find items like makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance products.

BOOMBOX Boxing Club

Finally, BOOMBOX Boxing Club is a boxing and personal training spot that recently opened its doors at 1221 Van St. SE, Suite 140 in Capitol Hill.

This boxing gym, owned by local residents Angela Jennings, Reggie Smith and founding coach Lauren Sylvester, offer 50-minute boxing classes that incorporate shadow boxing, water-filled punching bags and functional training, according to Washingtonian magazine.

