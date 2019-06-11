A new bar and traditional American spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1306 G St. NW in Downtown, the new addition is called Astro Beer Hall.

Fried chicken is the signature dish at Astro Beer Hall. Along with chicken pieces served with potato tots, biscuits and cole slaw, the menu offers chicken fingers, fried pickles, fried chicken sliders, salads and sandwiches.

Astro Beer Hall has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Morgan H. wrote, “It's pretty tasty if you're a fan of Astro's fried chicken and donuts.'

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Astro Beer Hall is open 11:30 am-2 am Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 am-3 am on Friday and Saturday.

