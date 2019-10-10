If you've got vegetarian on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh arrival to Adams Morgan, called VEGZ, is located at 2120 18th St. NW.

The eatery offers a variety of vegan, vegetarian and Indian-inspired dishes. On the menu, expect to see dishes like Indian crepes, hummus and vegetable croquettes.

The business has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Breanna C. wrote, 'I'm so happy this place exists! No-fuss, delicious, affordable and quick vegan food is not that easy to come by.'

Yelper Matt S. added, “It is a breath of fresh air to walk into a restaurant and know I can have anything on the menu without fear. I had lentils and a coconut juice. The flavors were balanced and subtle.'

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: VEGZ is open from 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5–11 p.m. on Friday; noon–11 p.m. on Saturday; and noon–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Washington? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.