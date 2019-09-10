The last course comes first on Oct. 14, National Dessert Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to indulge in the sweet treat of your choice.

Washington has plenty of quality dessert spots, so which to choose? To help you plan your outing, here’s a roundup of the top dessert destinations, delivered by Hoodline using Yelp data and our own secret recipe.

1. Rumalutions

Topping the list is Rumalutions. Located at 2007 11th St. NW in the U Street Corridor, it is the highest-rated dessert spot in Washington, boasting five stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Pie Man of DC

Next up is Foggy Bottom's The Pie Man of DC, situated at 2301 I St. NW. With five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score desserts has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Dough Jar

Georgetown's The Dough Jar, located at 1332 Wisconsin Ave. NW, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot four stars out of 64 reviews.

4. Captain Cookie and the Milkman

Captain Cookie and the Milkman, a food stand at George Washington University, is another go-to, with four stars out of 397 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW to see for yourself.

5. Plume

Finally, check out Plume, which has earned four stars out of 251 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American restaurant at 1200 16th St. NW.

