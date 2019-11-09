WASHINGTON —

If you've got Lebanese fare on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 1317 Connecticut Ave. NW in Dupont Circle, the fresh addition is called Muncheez.

The restaurant states that its dishes are inspired by Lebanese street food. Offerings include chicken or beef shawarma pitas and a cauliflower pita served with french fries. Build-your-own bowl options are available, as well as crepes and baked breads with chicken and cheese, wild thyme or ground beef with tomatoes and Lebanese spices.

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Muncheez has been warmly received by patrons.

Roberto C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 7, wrote, 'The crepes are amazing.'

Yelper Saheed O. added, “I usually get the beef and cauliflower shawarma with everything. It's absolute heaven.”

Head on over to check it out: Muncheez is open from 11 a.m.–2:30 a.m. on Sunday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.–3:30 a.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m.–4:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

