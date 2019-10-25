Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cool kitties up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Washington, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Beebee, domestic shorthair

2b2d4afa-6fb6-4dc8-be04-fdcd1f4edf4a

Empress, domestic shorthair

11c2ec50-b33f-4d60-a8cd-e33e1f324f4c

Gem, domestic shorthair

09197bcb-5da7-457d-8091-4169ddda1987

Frosty, domestic shorthair and Siamese mix

202de3f4-89e9-45ef-b1e3-390857a88e6c

Patrick, domestic shorthair

51042fda-6d6e-4ebb-9a79-4ebab1d40608

Yoyo, domestic shorthair

bf080a1f-98bd-48a1-972d-5c725b09f98a

Tabasco, domestic shorthair

68d7f1ef-eef9-4c87-a0f6-35418a384d02

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.