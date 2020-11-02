Washington's education industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 312 new jobs over the past week and 582 in the last month, ranking fourth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The education industry also came in fourth in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 126 companies listed open jobs for Washington-based workers in that area.

One of the top employers hiring locally in education is Alignstaffing. 'Create fun and interactive learning experiences while serving as mentors to fellow teachers,' according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the industry include the District of Columbia International School, a public charter middle and high school.

Regarding the most in-demand occupations in this sector, Alignstaffing, District of Columbia International School and Center City Public Charter Schools were all looking for Washington-based teachers.

