Looking to mix things up this week? From a screening of an anime thriller to Thanksgiving Eve parties, here are some solid options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

'Fist of the North Star'

When: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Songbyrd Record Cafe and Music House, 2475 18th St. NW
Admission: Free
Danksgiving Feast

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Multiple locations
Admission: $30-$50
Stand-up comedy show

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Town Tavern, 2323 18th St. NW
Admission: Free
The Feteran

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 9-1:30 a.m.
Where: The Velvet Lounge, 915 U St. NW
Admission: $10
Home Cookin' Thanksgiving Eve celebration

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 10 p.m.
Where: Big Chief, 2002 Fenwick St. NE
Admission: Free
