From a Thanksgiving night party to a blues-rock performance, there's plenty to enjoy in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas to fill your calendar.

Thanksgiving Night Party

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Nov. 28, 10 p.m.- Friday, Nov. 30, 2:30 a.m.
Where: Ozio, 1813 M St. NW
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Turkish Movie Night

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 6-7:30 p.m.

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Yunus Emre Institute, 1 Thomas Circle NW, Suite 1020
Admission: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Friendsgiving Party

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 7-11 p.m.

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 7-11 p.m.
Where: 470 L'Enfant Plaza SW
Admission: $10 
When: Friday, Nov. 29, 7-11 p.m.
Where: 470 L'Enfant Plaza SW
Admission: $10

Blues Comedy Showcase

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 9-10:30 p.m.

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 9-10:30 p.m.
Where: Columbia Station, 2325 18th St. NW
Admission: $15-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mike J. Scott 

From the event description:

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 10:30 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 30, 12:30 a.m.
Where: Vinyl Lounge at Gypsy Sally's, 3401 K St. NW
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

